Woman charged after child found to have ‘visible injuries’ in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was charged with malicious wounding after police say a 13-month-old girl was found to have “visible injuries” in Newport News.

According to police, officers were called to Windsor Castle Drive on Sept. 14 for a report that a 13-month-old was suffering from a medical issue.

Officers arrived to find the child was being attended to by medics. Police say there were numerous visible injuries to the child.

Medics took her to a local hospital for treatment, where she remains hospitalized.

An investigation found 25-year-old Kiara Cherae Hall was the sole caretaker of the child. Hall was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

Hall is currently being held at Newport News City Jail.