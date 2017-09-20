Virginia Beach grinch to serve 9 years for holiday season burglaries

Related Coverage Police: Beach man breaks into eight homes after getting released from jail

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A serial burglar who targeted more than 15 homes around the holidays in 2016 has been sentenced in his case.

Patrick Anthony Caprice, 21, was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 21 suspended leaving him nine years to serve.

Caprice broke into nine homes in Virginia Beach neighborhoods between September and December 2016. Among the items stolen were: TVs, iPad minis, jewelry, cash, gift cards, guns, watches, video game consoles and so much more. A majority of the items he stole were Christmas gifts that were wrapped and under Christmas trees. He even stole Christmas ornaments.

During one robbery, Caprice, along with his co-defendant, Aaron Credle, were caught by police leaving a home. He was granted bond and once released, broke into seven different homes in Virginia Beach. Also, he was invited to a friend’s house where he stole Nordstrom gift cards. He was later caught on surveillance video trying to make purchases with them.

Caprice drew attention to his crimes when he attempted to cash-in rare stolen coins at a Coinstar machine at a Food Lion. Another of his victims was able to track a stolen iPad using the “Find my iPad” application to the same block Caprice lived.

A search warrant of where Caprice lived found many of the stolen items, which were then returned to their owners. The total amount of stolen items that could not be recovered was more than $47,000, which the judge ordered him to pay in restitution.

Caprice pled guilty in June. Credle pleaded guilty for his role in December 2016 and was sentenced to two months in jail.