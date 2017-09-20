Virginia Beach cancer survivor designs socks for children just like her

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and 10 On Your Side is supporting the survivors in our area.

This includes 10-year-old Abby Furco. Meanwhile, Furco is supporting children just like her by designing socks.

Furco was diagnosed with a rare form of Leukemia in 2011, when she was four-years-old. She was given 48 hours to live. Her mom had picked a funeral home and her eulogy was being written, but that was one year ago and Abby is still here today.

“I don’t remember all that much, but I thought the doctor’s was scary,” says Furco. “But I gave it time. Some people have to fight harder than others to get through their time and I am one of those kids who had to fight really hard.”

Furco may be pint-sized but she is full of personality and talent. She partnered with The Resilience Project and started designing socks for one main reason.

“I want to make sure that doesn’t happen to any other kids,” says Furco. “I don’t want parents to go through thinking that their child won’t be around [and these socks] help kids like me who’ve been through treatment.”

The socks feature Carrot the bunny who never left her side during treatment and the Chef’s hat because that’s her passion. Not only that, but the colors are blue and green with flowers and bees because Furco loves the spring time.

“I love how they did a great job on the bunny compared to my actual stuffed animal, Carrot,” said Furco.

She just filmed her own cooking show: Abby’s kitchen and made a debut on Food Network’s Diners Drive-ins and Dives. Her zest for life caught the attention of Jake Teitelbaum Founder of the Resilience Project.

10 On Your side caught up with the 23-year-old in Spain where is he on a trip his mother planned because he beat cancer.

After several visits to the hospital, he decided to ditch the beige hospital socks for his own.

“I made a point of doing something fairly small but fairly significant which was wearing my own socks,” said Teitelbaum.

Something small that made him feel ‘normal’ during a time that wasn’t. So, thus resilience project was born – allowing children with cancer to design – socks.

It is an experience these two share and an unfortunate bond, but one that’s pushing survivors to help other children striving to survive.

The sales are donated to Saint Baldrick’s Foundation through the Team Abby Gives Hero Fund.

Click here to donate or purchase socks.