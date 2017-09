VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man involved in an assault to an officer case.

VBPD says that DeShawn Keon Carter, 22, failed to appear for court on Wednesday.

Carter is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including assault and battery to a law enforcement officer.

If you see Carter, or know of his whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.