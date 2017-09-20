Swimming advisories issued for 5 Virginia Beach sections of water

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Health Department has issued four swimming advisories on Wednesday.

The warnings are for waters along the bay from Little Creek to Fort Story, and along the Oceanfront from 8th to 22nd streets. Also for First Landing Park, Sea Gate Beaches and Chix Beach.

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria using indicator organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination of recreational waters.

Signs will be posted on the beach between to alert the public of the swimming and wading advisory.