State police trooper shot after pursuit ends in Henrico

Allison Norlian, WWBT NBC 12 Published: Updated:
Numerous officers responded to the scene after a trooper was shot late Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) — A Virginia State Police trooper is in the hospital after he was shot twice by a woman at the end of a police pursuit in Henrico’s West End late Tuesday.

State Police officials say Senior Trooper C.A. Putnam initiated a traffic stop on Chippenham Parkway for speeding around 11:30 p.m.

The car initially sped off, but as Putnam approached the car, it sped off.

Senior Trooper C.A. Putnam (Source: NBC12/file)

The pursuit led to Parham Road and ended on September Drive and Lakeway Court in Henrico.

The suspect came across a cul-de-sac and tried to turn around, but the trooper pulled his car in front to stop the suspect.

Police say that’s when a woman got out of the car, shot Trooper Putnam twice in the arm and ran.

A Henrico officer provided aid to the trooper before EMS arrived. Putnam is expected to be OK.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was arrested a short time after taking.