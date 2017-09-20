Rev. Jackson, Rainbow Coalition encourage students to vote

HAMPTON, Va (WAVY) — Ahead of November’s gubernatorial election, Rev. Jesse Jackson and members of the Rainbow Coalition are hosting events across Hampton Roads — encouraging students to vote.
Jackson has been in Virginia as part of a healing and rebuilding tour. He says he came to Virginia, in part, because of the events in Charlottesville and the race for governor.
Some of Wednesday’s events include discussions about voter rights and healthcare.
“People must believe that there’s power in the vote. We’ve learned to survive apart, now we must learn to live together,” Jackson said Wednesday. “What happened at Charlottesville is unacceptable. Too much hate, too much violence, too much polarization.”
Jackson is also scheduled to make a stop in Yorktown next for a healthcare community rally.
