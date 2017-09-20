Portsmouth farmers market comes together for burglary victim

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Olde Towne Farmers Market is coming together to help a well known vendor after someone vandalized and burglarized her business.

Robin Lindsey or “the flower lady” as she’s known to customers owns land off Victory Boulevard in Chesapeake. She uses it to grow her flowers and raise chickens. One day, she stopped by the farm to get her products for the Saturday morning farmer’s market.

“I pulled up and it was pretty obvious I had a problem,” Lindsay says.

She discovered that someone broke into the chicken coops, demolished the door to her work shed, dumped homemade skincare products and crushed flowers and stole equipment.

“You forget people do ugly things. It’s sad when you focus on beauty,” she says.

The damages cost thousands of dollars and its hitting her twice as hard after a storm destroyed many of her flowers last month. It’s why those with the farmer’s market are stepping up to help her out.

“It’s as much about good people, there being more good people, helpful people, supporting people, than what was done to her,” says Terry Danaher, who is the volunteer market manager.

Danaher says Lindsey is well known at the market and helps attract customers because her stand is on the corner. Many asked here this past weekend how they could help, so the Danahers set up a GoFundMe page to help Lindsey get back on her feet.

“It was like someone stole her time and energy, not just her products,” Lindsay says.

Nearly $1,000 have been raised so far for Lindsey. Although it’s going to be a long road ahead for her and her flowers, Lindsey is grateful for the community’s help.

“There’s not enough words. There’s really not,” she says.