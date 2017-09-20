JCC Police seek thieves who stole $2K in saws

JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA. (WAVY) – Police say someone stole two saws out of a van at a construction site in James City County.

On September 10, the suspect(s) broke into a van on Teagan Court in Colonial Heritage and stole two Stihl Cutoff saws, valued at $1,000 each.

A home security camera system captured photos of a truck in the area at the time of the theft.

It is described as a dark-colored, large frame Dodge truck with running lights on top of the cab.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.