Official: power surge causes thousands of outages in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A spokesperson with JCC says that a power surge has caused thousands or outages all around the county, Wednesday afternoon.

The official says the emergency calls came in around 3 p.m. The extensive surge occurred in the Grove and Kingsmill areas. The surge has caused several electrical shorts and structure fires.

An official with Dominion Energy says that a transformer had an issue inside a substation that caused a malfunction and voltage issue. Crews are repairing the transformer. Dominion is re-routing power to isolate damage and get power back on for as many customers as possible.

Click here for a map of the outages.

