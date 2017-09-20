Norview schools placed on temporary lockdown after report of shots fired nearby

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A police investigation Wednesday morning led to the temporary lockdown of three Norfolk schools and a community center.

Officers responded to the 7000 block of Sewells Point Road around 11 a.m. after receiving a call about gunshots heard. Police arrived to find several vehicles and a building had been struck by bullets.

Police put Norview High, Middle and Elementary Schools as well as the nearby community center on a precautionary lockdown while they searched the surrounding area.

The lockdowns were lifted at 11:50 a.m.

Police say they did not find anyone had been injured by the gunfire. If you know anything about the shooting incident, please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up. You can remain anonymous.

