Newport New man charged in domestic incident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is facing several charges for allegedly attempting chasing and threatening to harm a woman with a knife.

Police say officers were called to a domestic situation on 26th Street Tuesday afternoon. A small disorderly crowd at the scene

James Sanders-Carlisle told officers he was home with his children when family of the mother showed up and tried to take the children.

Sanders-Carlisle reportedly said he grabbed the knife for protection.

Police say an investigation found Sanders-Carlisle was the primary aggressor, and was chasing and threatening to harm a 33-year-old woman with the knife.

Sanders-Carlisle was taken into custody, but police say he resisted arrest.

He has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, obstruction of justice through threats or force, two counts of brandishing a knife and resisting arrest.