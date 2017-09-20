Navy SEAL pleads guilty to production of child pornography

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Navy SEAL who was accused of filming himself performing sex acts on a minor has pleaded guilty to production of child pornography.

Gregory Kyle Seerden pleaded guilty to the charge Wednesday — more than five months after he pleaded not guilty to possession of child pornography.

The charges stemmed from evidence NCIS investigators recovered while looking into a report that Seerden had sexually assaulted a woman on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Court documents that were unsealed in April showed a woman identified as Jane Doe reported the incident to a gate sentry at the base.

The NCIS investigation led to the discovery of images on Seerden’s phone, which allegedly showed children performing sexual acts. Court records show 78 images of suspected child pornography were found on the phone.

Videos recovered from the phone allegedly showed a white male performing various sexual acts on a female child who was sleeping.

Seerden faces sentencing for the production of child pornography charge in January.