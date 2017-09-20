Memorial service for four killed in Duke Life Flight crash

WATCH: A memorial service for the four people killed in the crash. App users can tune in on the WAVY Facebook page.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — Duke University and Duke Health are holding a memorial service for the four people killed in a helicopter crash earlier this month.

Four people died after a Duke Life Flight helicopter crashed in Perquimans County.

Three Duke Health employees killed in the crash were identified as Kris Harrison, R.N., Flight Nurse; Crystal Sollinger, R.N., Flight Nurse, and Jeff Burke, Pilot in Command.

Mary Bartlett, 70, who was being treated in the helicopter, also died in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released Tuesday that audio and video recordings were recovered from the helicopter.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.