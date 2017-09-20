Medical examiner IDs skeletal remains found in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the skeletal remains found in York County in late May.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office confirmed the remains were those of Michael Andrew Ellis, 26, of West Point.

The remains were found off of Goosley Road, between Leigh and Crawford Roads, on May 19. They are believed to have been there for years.

Authorities say Ellis was estranged from his family members, who last heard from him in 2012. Police previously said the human remains were not believed to be connected to any known missing persons case.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be hanging and the manner of death to be suicide.

A Virginia ID card that belonged to Ellis was found at the location where his remains were found. Other evidence at the scene supports his cause and manner of death.