PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today from the Ronald McDonald House joined us to tell us more about their event, Red Shoe on the Sea, to benefit the Ronald McDonald house charities of Norfolk. Executive director Elyse Brown gave us all the details.

Red Shoe on the Sea

Saturday – 7pm to 10pm

Nauticus

Benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Norfolk

There are still tickets available. Visit RMHCNorfolk.org to get yours before they sell out!