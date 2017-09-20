Hampton Roads Weekend Plans: Red Shoe on the Sea, Boat Racing & Get Scout Ready!

Get your Red Shoes on RIGHT NOW, because you’re invited to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Norfolk’s Red Shoe on the Sea Event! This Saturday, join in the fun at Nauticus, where you’ll see Ronald McDonald himself! Bid on fun treasure chest items and snack on delicious treats all while enjoying some great tunes. Get dolled up for one of the best events of the year, The Red Shoe on the Sea, happening this Saturday at Nauticus. Tickets for the event range from $15-$50.

Saturday, September 23 – Sunday, September 24: The Hampton Cup Regatta @ Fort Monroe

The 92nd Annual Hampton Cup Regatta Returns to Fort Monroe in Hampton, this Saturday and Sunday and you’re invited! Over 25,000 spectators will come out this weekend for water thrills, chills, and racing excitement. Up to 80 hydroplanes, flat bottoms, and jersey speed skiffs from the United States and Canada are expected to compete during this year’s event, with some reaching speeds of 150 mph. Best of all, the Hampton Cup Regatta boat races are free of charge! The event is happening this Saturday and Sunday in Hampton at Mill Creek between Phoebus and the entrance of Fort Monroe.

This Saturday, The Girl Scouts, The Boy Scouts and WAVY TV 10 are teaming up for SCOUT READY! This event is sure to be a fun-filled learning experience for the whole family. Learn how to make a family emergency plan and keep you family safe during severe weather! Meteorologist, Deitra Tate will be on-site at Pembroke Mall throughout the event helping you get SCOUT READY! Come out This Saturday and join in the fun at both Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach with Deitra Tate or Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.. The event is Free to all!