Governor, First Lady visiting Norfolk elementary school

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be in Hampton Roads today to discuss the importance of school breakfast programs.

McAuliffe and his wife, First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe, will visit Suburban Park Elementary School in Norfolk.

Suburban Park participates in Breakfast After the Bell — a program that increases access to school breakfast by bringing it outside the cafeteria and making it part of the school day.

The visit is scheduled to start just before 9 a.m. Look for updates on the McAuliffe’s visit later today.