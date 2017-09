WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A gas leak has prompted an evacuation of a building on William & Mary’s campus.

William & Mary officials posted to Twitter Wednesday that there was an incident near Adair Hall. Officials were cautioning anyone in the building to evacuate.

Spokesperson Suzanne Seurattan said Adair Hall was the only building evacuated. A parking garage near the building has been closed.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest on this developing news.