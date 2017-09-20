Franklin man to serve 50 years in Va. Beach robbery, shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Franklin man convicted of killing a friend during an armed burglary in Virginia Beach will be spending five decades in prison.

Deandre Evans Womack was sentenced Tuesday to 148 years in prison with 98 years suspended — leaving 50 years to serve.

A judge found Womack guilty of charges including first-degree murder in the Aug. 6, 2016 incident.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says Womack, Michael Scott and a third person went to a home on 22nd Street at the Oceanfront to commit a home invasion.

Two French exchange students were home at the time. The three of them held the students at gunpoint and demanded their property.

A shot was fired during the incident, inadvertently hitting and killing Scott. One of the exchange students was also hit by the bullet, and authorities say he has a permanent scar.

Womack and the third person involved fled the house. An officer on bike patrol saw Womack’s accomplice and arrested him following a foot chase. Authorities say there was blood on his hands, shirt and a .40 caliber pistol.

Authorities say Womack was arrested in Franklin a few days after the robbery. This was after he had contacted Scott’s girlfriend, telling her Scott had been shot in Virginia Beach and admitted his involvement in the robbery.

Womack has several prior traffic infractions on his record.