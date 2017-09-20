Former ODU Wide Receiver Zach Pascal added to Titans 53-man roster

(WAVY) — The Redskins loss is the Tennessee Titans gain. Former Old Dominion wide receiver Zach Pascal has been added to the Titans 53-man active roster. Pascal caught a school record 233 passes for 3,193 yards and 30 touchdowns during his time with the Monarchs.

Pascal was not drafted and signed a free agent contract with the Redskins before being cut.

He then signed on with the Titans practice squad, but now he’s a part of the active roster.

In addition to playing receiver, Pascal can return kicks, so perhaps he will see some playing time on special teams as well.

The minimum base salary for an NFL player is $450,000.