Former Chesapeake investment adviser pleads guilty in mult-million fraud scheme

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A former investment adviser in Chesapeake plead guilty in a multi-million dollar fraud scheme.

According to court documents, Roger Odell Hudspeth II, 48, was an adviser and sole owner of Dominion Investment Advisors, LLC. He, along with other associates, sold fraudulent, unregistered securities to his clients.

As part of the scheme, Hudspeth and others held social security maximization seminars to obtain clients who were often in or near retirement. He steered investors to investment offerings that were highly speculative, illiquid, and high risk by making material misrepresentations and omissions.

Hudspeth’s clients lost over $6 million. He also received more than $700,000 in illegal gains.

In early 2016, the Virginia State Corporation Commission entered a judgment order against Hudspeth revoking his licenses, permanently closing Dominion Investment Advisors, LLC, and prohibiting him from engaging in any investment advisory activities in the future.

Hudspeth faces a maximum penalty of 15 years when he will sentenced in January 2018.