Counting Kindness – Hunger Action Month

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – As Hunger Action Month continues and we focus on food insecurity in our area, we learn that the smallest people are often the largest group who suffer. Jen Lewis got to spend some time at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. One of their programs is working to fix that problem so fewer children go hungry. It’s the Backpack Program. Healthy, family friendly food is provided for weekends and school breaks. Most schools are able to give children some sort of free or reduced breakfast and lunch. That food is all some children get unless the Foodbank fills in the gaps. 51 schools in their service area are part of the Backpack Program and a new pilot program will allow weekly distribution. As a result of specific nutritional guidelines, food for the backpacks is purchased. Funds are always needed to help it continue.

If you are interested in donating visit www.foodbankonline.org