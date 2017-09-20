At least 20 tire slashings reported in York County & Williamsburg

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities in York County and Williamsburg are pretty sure that more than 20 reported car tire slashing are connected, but they’re asking the public for help in identifying the person or group committing the crimes.

Chris Stocker says he came home Sept. 2 to find all four of the tires on his pickup slashed. His truck was parked in his driveway on Catesby Lane in the Middletowne Farms neighborhood.

Deputies say seven other victims were targeted in the same area, off Penniman Road, between Sept. 17-18.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says there have been four reports on Penniman Road, two reports on Winthrop Road and two reports on Harrop Lane.

“It is one of the quietest areas, so for this to happen is very, very weird,” says Stocker. “Having to worry about people up and down the street or whatever, that’s more aggravating than anything knowing that this is going on and we actually have to keep an eye out for it.”

Across the train tracks in Williamsburg, police say there’s been more than a dozen similar reports near Quarterpath Road and York Street. Major Greg Riley says most those incidents happened in the overnight hours between Sept. 13-14.

Authorities have not released any information about suspects. They say they want to hear from anyone who has home surveillance video of the crimes or information that can help track down those responsible.

If you have any information about these incidents please call the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at (757) 890-3630 or the Williamsburg Police Department at (757) 220-2333.