Amber Alert issued for missing infant girl in western NC

CLYDE, N.C. (WSPA) — There is an Amber Alert in effect for a missing 3-month-old child from Clyde in Haywood County — just west of Asheville.

Haywood County Deputies say the baby girl could possibly be in danger.

The couple, Heather Cochran and Rex Douglas Cochran Jr., were last seen on Northwood Drive in Clyde.

They may be driving either a 2001 blue Ford Mustang or a Gray 1999 GMC Suburban with a North Dakota tag of 489-AWH.

Deputies say the couple is wanted in North Dakota on felony child abuse charges.

Heather Marie Cochran, 31, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes, and a tattoo on the right side of her neck that reads “Faith.”

Rex Douglas Jr., 39, is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Deputies say the couple fled Haywood County with their 3-month-old daughter, Cali Marie Cochran, after an emergency custody order was issued.

The couple is from North Dakota but was living near some extended family in Clyde, deputies say.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has been notified.

If you have any information regarding the abduction, call the Haywood County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (828) 452-6666, 828-452-6600 or call 911 or *HP.