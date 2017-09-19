York County auxiliary deputy drives to Florida to help with Irma

KEY WEST, Fla. (WAVY) — A member of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is in the Florida Keys, pitching in on the cleanup effort following Hurricane Irma.

The powerful storm devastated Florida, forcing evacuations, leaving millions without power and destroying numerous buildings and homes.

The sheriff’s office said on Facebook Tuesday that Auxiliary Deputy Jason Patch drove down there with two pallets of bottled water, chains saws and a four-wheeler.

This was a trip Patch funded himself, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office posted a collage of pictures Patch has taken during his time in Florida.

