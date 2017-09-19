Virginia Beach teenager missing, considered suspicious

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 19-year-old girl.

Police say that Ashanti Markaila Billie is considered missing after she did not show up for work near Shore Drive and did not attend a scheduled class near Town Center. Her disappearance is considered suspicious because some of her belongings were found in another city.

She was last seen in the 4400 block of Bonney Road, Midtown at Town Center Apartments, Monday around 4 a.m.

Billie is 4’11” tall and weighs around 133 pounds. She may be driving a 2014 cream color Mini Cooper with Maryland license plate 2CX-0575.

Anyone with information about Ashanti’s disappearance, or her Mini Cooper, is asked to call Virginia Beach Police investigators at (757) 385-5000 or your local police department. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solves at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.