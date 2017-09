CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for the suspect in the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven.

Police say that the man came into the store in the 200 block of Hanbury Road on Sept. 14. He then pulled a gun on an employee and demanded money.

The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and then fled the area. No injuries were reported.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, or knows anything about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.