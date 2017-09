PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Fall is a great time to get cozy and hunker down with a good book and there are a lot of great reads for everyone.

Barnes & Noble TCC at MacArthur Center

(757) 625-3459

Book to Film Club

October 5 at 7pm

Story Time with Friends

October 14 at 11am

RSVP at ShopMacArthur.com/VIPCharacter

Find them on Facebook – Barnes & Noble MacArthur Center – to keep up with fall events!

This Segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The MacArthur Center