Plan on the table for new Virginia Beach City hall building

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A recommendation has come in for a new Virginia Beach City Hall building.

10 On Your Side’s Joe Fisher has learned that the city manager wants to move forward with a plan that will build a three-story building at the Municipal Complex in Princess Anne.

The price tag — $55 million.

A study has found that the current 48-year-old building was widespread asbestos, as well as heating, air conditioning and electrical problems. The city also says they need double the space they currently have.

Mayor Will Sessoms says the plan still needs approval from city council, which could happen as soon as next month.