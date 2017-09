HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency units responded to an ordinance found at a home in the 00 block of St. Paul Court, Tuesday afternoon.

Hampton Fire-Rescue says the emergency call came in at 1:03 p.m. The ordinance was found in the home’s attic and is a training dummy round.

The U.S. Air Force’s EOD squad was called in to help with the disposal.

