NTSB recovers audio and video recordings from Duke Life Flight crash

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The NTSB says audio and video recordings were recovered from a Duke Life Flight helicopter that crashed in North Carolina.

WAVY’s Joe Fisher reports the NTSB noted the findings in a preliminary report released this week.

Four people were killed in the Sept. 8 crash in Perquimans County. Authorities said the helicopter went down in the area of Swamp Road and Sandy Cross Road.

Duke Health News later identified three employees killed in the crash: Kris Harrison, R.N., Flight Nurse; Crystal Sollinger, R.N., Flight Nurse, and Jeff Burke, Pilot in Command.

Mary Bartlett, 70, who was being treated in the helicopter, also died in the crash.

The NTSB is still investigating what caused the helicopter to go down. Stay with WAVY News 10 for updates.