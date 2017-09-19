“Know Your Zone” teams in Norfolk neighborhoods this week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Norfolk wants to make sure you “know your zone” when it comes to emergency evacuations.

The Emergency Operations Center and Waste Management are teaming up to put a sticker with your zone (A, B or C) on your city trash can.

The Know Your Zone teams will be out in neighborhoods from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday this week. They will be back out October 3-6 and October 17-20.

It should be easy to spot the volunteers; they will have on bright neon vests. The city staff members will be wearing their city badges.

When they place the sticker on your trash can, the city asks that you leave it there.

So what do the different zones mean?

Zone A is blue and is the most at-risk for flooding from a hurricane. The risk goes down from there: Zone B is green and C is orange. Emergency managers will determine which zones are most at risk taking into consideration the intensity, path, speed, tides and other factors of an approaching storm.

It’s simple to find your zone online. All you have to do is type in your address here.