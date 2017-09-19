Jose weakens into Tropical Storm; dangerous surf continues along coast

Related Coverage Flooding seen in Hampton Roads, OBX as Jose passes offshore

MIAMI (AP) — Jose has weakened to a tropical storm, but forecasters expect dangerous surf and rip currents will continue along the East Coast of the U.S. for several days.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Jose’s top winds have decreased to about 70 mph (110 kph) Tuesday night, and it’s expected to weaken more over the next two days.

The storm is 230 miles (275 kilometers) south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and is forecast to pass well east of New Jersey’s coast Wednesday.