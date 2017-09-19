Jose to cause rough surf, some tidal flooding and wind gusts locally

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Scattered showers, some beach erosion and minor-to-moderate tidal flooding are some of the local impacts expected Tuesday from Hurricane Jose.

Jose has remained a Category 1 hurricane as it has skirted by, well to the east and offshore of the region.

Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler reports outer bands of Jose could cause scattered showers in some areas on Tuesday. Coastal winds will gust to about 30 mph, with 20 mph gusts expected for the rest of the area.

Waves could be between six and 12 feet, with some beach erosion possible. The ocean will be too rough for swimming or surfing.

Pic from John in Virginia Beach shows waves crashing over the 1st Street Jetty. Too dangerous to swim or surf! @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/SiEs34637B — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) September 19, 2017

Forecast for Sewell’s Point calls for minor tidal flooding of 5 feet during the morning hours. By Tuesday night, this is expected to go down to 4.8 feet.

Higher amounts of 5.9 feet are expected in Duck, North Carolina.

Jose was forecast to weaken to a tropical storm by Tuesday evening or early Wednesday, and then move off to the north-northeast.

Areas along the Outer Banks experienced ocean overwash Monday as Jose passed by the region. About 4 inches of standing water was reported on N.C. Highway 12 at the northern end of Rodanthe.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Hurricane Maria is threatening a direct impact on Puerto Rico as a dangerous Category 5 storm.

Stay with WAVY News 10 as we continue to track Maria and Jose.