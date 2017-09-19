In the Audience: Kiwanis Club of Division 13

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On September 28th the Kiwanis club of Newport News and Hampton is teaming up with the Foodbank of the Virginia Peninsula to help end hunger in the local community. Music by Bill Deal’s Original Rhondel’s and all you can eat seafood and barbecue make this event a local favorite!

7th Annual Shag at the Foodbank

Hosted by Kiwanis Club of Division 13

Thursday, September 28th

5:30pm to 8:30pm

Foodbank of the Virginia Peninsula

Hampton

Tickets & Information:

ShagAtTheFoodbank.com