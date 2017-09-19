In the Audience: Kiwanis Club of Division 13

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On September 28th the Kiwanis club of Newport News and Hampton is teaming up with the Foodbank of the Virginia Peninsula to help end hunger in the local community. Music by Bill Deal’s Original Rhondel’s and all you can eat seafood and barbecue make this event a local favorite!
7th Annual Shag at the Foodbank
Hosted by Kiwanis Club of Division 13
Thursday, September 28th
5:30pm to 8:30pm
Foodbank of the Virginia Peninsula
Hampton
Tickets & Information:
ShagAtTheFoodbank.com