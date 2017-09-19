Health officials looking for poodle that bit person

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials in Williamsburg are looking for a white poodle that bit a person early this week.

Officials say the incident happened at a Home Depot on Mooretown Road on Sept. 17. If the dog is not found, the victim will have to undergo post-exposure shots for rabies prevention.

Officials say the dog will not be taken away from its owner, but will be placed on in-home confinement for 10 days.

Anyone who knows something about the incident can call the Peninsula Health District at 757-603-4277.