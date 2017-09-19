1 dead in Hampton shooting; victim found on Ridgeway Avenue

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One man is dead after a shooting where the victim was found in the 700 block of Ridgeway Avenue, Tuesday evening.

Police say they are not sure where the offense happened at this time.

Officers on scene 700-blk Ridgeway Ave for a gunshot vic w/life-threatening injuries. Offense location unknown at this time. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) September 19, 2017

Update: Victim has succumbed to his injuries. PIO Jenrette will be enroute. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) September 19, 2017

There is no other information at this time.

