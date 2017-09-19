ECPD officer accidentally shoots self at police station

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A police officer shot himself in the leg inside the Elizabeth City Police Department, Tuesday morning, officials confirmed.

The ECPD says the incident happened around 11 a.m. It was found that Officer Lamont Butts had discharged his service weapon inside his office on the second floor.

Officer Butts’ injury was to his lower left calf. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

