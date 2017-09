LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) – A church in Virginia that Robert E. Lee belonged to after the Civil War will no longer be named after the Confederate general.

Leaders of R.E. Lee Memorial Episcopal Church voted Monday to return to the parish’s original name of Grace Episcopal Church.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Lee became a member of Grace’s congregation after moving to Lexington, Virginia.

The renaming follows a divisive two-year debate that prompted some congregants to leave the parish.