PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For more than two decades, Charles Barker’s Champions for Kids Charitable foundation has been making a difference in the community, and you can get involved in a couple of special events coming up next month. Charles Barker joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with details.
Charles Barker Champions for Kids
Charity Auction
Monday, October 9 at Chick’s Oyster Bar
Golf Tournament
Tuesday, October 10 at Bayville Golf Club
Virginia Beach
Registration & Information:
TheChampionsFoundation.org
(757) 962-7420
This Segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Charles Barker Automotive.