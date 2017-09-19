PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For more than two decades, Charles Barker’s Champions for Kids Charitable foundation has been making a difference in the community, and you can get involved in a couple of special events coming up next month. Charles Barker joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with details.

Charles Barker Champions for Kids

Charity Auction

Monday, October 9 at Chick’s Oyster Bar

Golf Tournament

Tuesday, October 10 at Bayville Golf Club

Virginia Beach

Registration & Information:

TheChampionsFoundation.org

(757) 962-7420

This Segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Charles Barker Automotive.