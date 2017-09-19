Attorneys for Stephen Rankin argue for appeal

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The attorneys of a former Portsmouth police officer convicted of manslaughter were in court Tuesday, arguing for an appeal.

A jury found Stephen Rankin guilty of voluntary manslaughter during a trial last August. Rankin is currently serving a two and a half year sentence for shooting and killing William Chapman II outside a Walmart on Frederick Boulevard in April of 2015.

Taser video released after the trial showed the confrontation between Chapman and Rankin. The video showed the moments before and after Rankin fired his gun.

Rankin could be heard in the video repeating a command — “take your hand out of your pocket” — several times before the video cuts out. In a second video, which began after the shooting, Rankin appears to say, “don’t die on me,” as a witness watches.

Attorney’s for Rankin argued four points in front of a three-judge panel in Chesapeake on Tuesday where they saw error in last August’s trial.

The first point is that the court allowed a statement by Rankin to be heard. In the taser video, you could hear him say, “this is my second,” a reference to a previous shooting. His attorneys claim this has no context.

In 2011, Rankin shot Kirill Denyakin, who was unarmed, several times during an incident. Judge Johnny Morrison ruled that jurors would not hear about this incident, because it may prejudice the jury in the Chapman shooting.

They argued that Morrison denied an expert witness to explain the use of force doctrine. Without this expert, they argued, the jury couldn’t understand why Rankin used deadly force.

Rankin’s attorneys argued that a friend of Chapman’s family talked to a juror. Attorneys claim that video from the courthouse it looks as if the interaction wasn’t accidental — as a spectator claimed — but actually influenced the juror and happened during deliberations.

In the fourth point, Rankin’s attorney’s argued that the contents of Chapman’s backpack at the time of the crime would have shown a history of aggressive thoughts. A judge ruled at the time this could not be authenticated.

The Virginia Court of Appeals upheld Rankin’s conviction earlier this year.

