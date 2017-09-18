Va. Task Force 2 team heading to Puerto Rico

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Members of Virginia Task Force 2 are again mobilizing to help the Caribbean — this time for Hurricane Maria

Officials with the Virginia Beach Fire Department said Monday morning that a task force urban search and rescue team will heading to Puerto Rico.

The island is bracing for possible impact from Maria. The US National Hurricane Center said Monday Maria could become a major hurricane by the time it passes the Leeward Islands.

This latest response Puerto Rico comes fresh on the heels of the damage and devastation seen from Hurricane Irma.

Members of the task force returned home over the weekend, after spending 12 days providing relief and response in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Although Puerto Rico was spared the worst of Irma, Maria’s track could mean a direct hit for the island.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates to Hurricane Maria.