Suspect arrested in Elizabeth City jewelry theft

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery that happened at the Gems and Gold jewelry kiosk in the South Gate Mall on September 14.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says that officers were called to the mall at 7:57 p.m. An employee at the kiosk told police that they were closing up when they were approached by the suspect. The man then grabbed several trays of jewelry from the counter and fled the mall on foot through the rear parking lot of the mall.

An investigation led police to 50-year-old Lionel Lee Johnson. He has been charged with felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods.

Johnson is being held at the Albemarle District Jail under a $5,000 bond.