Suffolk mother accused of punching, slapping and kicking child

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A mother will be arraigned on child abuse charges Tuesday after police say she left five children unsupervised and carried out a brutal attack when she returned home.

Keosha Harris-Martin, 26, allegedly punched, slapped and kicked a child as punishment on Sept. 11 inside an apartment on Spruce Street downtown.

Police say they were called to the apartment for a complaint of child abuse. When they arrived, officers spoke to a child who said Harris-Martin left five children home alone to go to the doctor. When the suspect returned home, court documents show one of the children made a mess. Police say the victim was then pushed down, punched, slapped and kicked in the back and eye.

A month earlier, police say the suspect threw a tablet at the child. The child had a blood shot eye and swelling above her eye, according to court documents.

A search warrant shows Harris-Martin was arrested on Sept. 12.

Police say Child Protective Services is investigating and a family member is caring for the children.