State police warn of email traffic ticket scam

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia State Police are warning the public of an email scam involving victims receiving “automated traffic tickets.”

VSP wants everyone to know that they do not issue digital/automated traffic tickets or summonses. The email scam is just one of numerous tactics used by scammers to harass individuals under the guise of being the VSP.

If you receive one of these emails, delete it immediately and do not click on any of the links.

To protect one’s self from such scams:

Never open or click on a link in an email from an unknown email address, individual or organization. To check the validity of an email, locate the entity’s website and call to determine if it is a legitimate email. The same goes for an individual.

Never give out personal information, credit card numbers, bank account information, etc. to an unknown individuals or entities via the phone or email.

For additional tips on how to protect yourself and identifying common scams, go to www.usa.gov/scams-and-frauds.