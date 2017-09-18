Special Report: Breaking Ground on Public Housing?

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In the next 10 years, the landscape of downtown Norfolk could change drastically.

The city rolled out a plan this year to replace three of Norfolk’s public housing communities with mixed income housing. Young Terrace, Tidewater Gardens and Calvert Square would be the heart of a new St. Paul’s district.

It would be a massive undertaking — with the plan calling for the removal of 1,700 units over 10 years.

When the city first revealed the plan, it drew backlash. People who lived in the communities — and outside — wanted to know where people would go.

Since then, the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) has had informational sessions with each community to explain the vision — one that raises up all of Norfolk.

Barbara Hamm Lee, commissioner of the NRHA, said, “The plan is to bring in mixed income housing and some retail, but this time we really want our residents to come first. Whatever decisions that are made about what we’re going to do, the residents will definitely have input.”

In a special report, 10 On Your Side’s Matt Gregory will have an in-depth look at public housing. What do residents want and what would the new communities look like?

Look for the full report tonight on WAVY News 10 with coverage beginning at 4.