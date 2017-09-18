Southern Shores Police Department provides relief from Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON, Tx. (WAVY) – The North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police assisted their fellow police officers and their families devastated recently by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas.

“I would like to thank all those people that donated to such an important cause,” Southern Shores Chief of Police, David Kole said.

In less than two weeks the police department filled a trailer and a Chevrolet Tahoe with supplies. Charles Hardy, owner of Hardy Moving & Storage, donated packing materials, making it possible for them to sort and pack all the donated goods for shipping.

On September14 they delivered the donations to the drop off point in Rocky Mount, N.C. Those donations will then be shipped to Houston, TX.