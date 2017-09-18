PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Opera kicks off a brand new season next weekend and it all starts with Samson and Delilah, an epic tale of biblical betrayal.

Chris Reckling was joined on The Hampton Roads Show with Principal Conductor Adam Turner, Mezzo-Soprano Katharine Goeldner who plays Delilah, and tenor Derek Taylor, who portrays Samson.

Virginia Opera’s new season kicks off with Samson and Delilah next Friday at the Harrison Opera House in Norfolk.

To get your tickets and find out more about what’s in store this season, visit VAOpera.org or call (866) 673-7282

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Opera.