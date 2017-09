CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY)- Chesapeake Police need your help in identifying a man and woman who fraudulently purchased $1500 worth of merchandise at a store in Chesapeake.

Police say the crime happened on June 30, 2017 at a store located in the 1500 block of Sam’s Dr.

The male appears to have some blond hair on the back of his head and a sleeve tattoo on his left forearm.

Contact the Chesapeake Crime Line if you have information that could help identify these individuals.